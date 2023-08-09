ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Avenue Plantation drives at Siikhe and Seeh lakes of Ziro as part of AKAM

Memorial plaques were also erected in respect of war martyrs Lt. Neelam Tebi and Lt. Mihin Bagang during the occasion. 

Last Updated: August 9, 2023
 

ZIRO-  Several locally available indigenous plants were planted at the picturesque Siikhe and Seeh lakes during the ongoing Meri Maati Mera Desh programme as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) here today.

The team of officers and staffs led by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime at Seeh Lake and the other team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin at Siikhe Lake planted more than 100 local cherry, tujas and other ornamental and fruit bearing tree saplings at the avenues of both the lakes.

Memorial plaques were also erected in respect of war martyrs Lt. Neelam Tebi and Lt. Mihin Bagang during the occasion.

