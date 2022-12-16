Arunachal: 2 days Workshop on First Aid Concludes in Wakro

WAKRO- A two days’ workshop was successfully organized at Kamlang Tiger Reserve (KTR), Wakro in association with Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) India on 15th and 16th of December.

The prime goal of the Workshop was to give training to field staff of Tiger Reserve on ‘Wilderness First Aid’ along with basics of provisions related to Wildlife protection Act, 1972 and snake handling.

The workshop started with brief introductory session on ‘Offenses under Wild Life (Protection) Act’ by Uttara Mendiratta, program head, WCS India. It was followed by training on ‘Wilderness First Aid’ by Vinay Sirsi and his Team of National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS).

Watch Video- Indian-Chinese troops clash in Arunachal’s Tawang and LAC History

The team imparted knowledge about risk assessment, risk management and basic SOP of first aid administration. A brief session on Snake Handling was also taken by Nirmal Kulkarni, an expert in herpetology.

On the second day, a practical session of Wilderness First Aid training was carried out at Sinabrai check gate of Kamlang TR wherein mock drills of real time rescue calls were carried out. A short practical session on rope climbing was also provided by Kuldeep Singh of WCS India. All the field staffs of KTR actively participated in the both the sessions and completed all the tasks assigned.

Arunahal: APPSC Fiasco proves deep rooted corruption in Commission

The program ended with feedback about workshop wherein Harshraj Wathore, DFO Kamlang TR and field staffs of KTR expressed their gratitude to the WCS Team for the two days’ workshop. WCS team also thanked Tiger Reserve administration for the opportunity and hoped to have more such programs in future.