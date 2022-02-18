Arunachal: No restriction on entry of public in Golden Jubilee Celebration at Yupia Stadium- IMC Mayor

ADVERTISEMENT

YUPIA- No, restriction on entry of public in Golden Jubilee Celebration of Arunachal Pradesh at Yupia Stadium on February 20 next said Mayor- Itanagar Municipal Corporation(IMC) Tame Phassang while visiting the stadium along with Corporators to review the preparation for the valedictory event of the ongoing 50 years Golden Jubilee Celebration of Arunachal Pradesh.

Mayor also interacted with the Deputy Commissioner, Papumpare- Minga Sherpa, along with other concerned officials related to the preparation. While speaking to the media, Mayor Tame Phassang informed that there is no restriction on entry of public, it’s open to all. Indeed, we all should witness this historic moment and participate to make the event grant success, said Mayor.

He also clarified that the E-pass is for atlaest 1500 people to avoid any last minutes rush or for the smooth accommodation, but it is open for all, and everyone is free to participate in the mega event where Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend as Chief Guest along with other dignitaries.

Besides regular events, there are sufficient stalls and other basic amenities for the public. Moreover, we also urged the public to maintain cleanliness in and around the stadium, stated Mayor Tame Phassang while appealing public to reach the stadium by 8 am on February 20 to avoid any rush. Stating that, Mayor also informed that, transportation has been also arranged by all the Corporators so that public would not face any difficulties to reach the venue.