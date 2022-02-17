ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Weather: Widespread Rain, Snow expected Over Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh is in for fairly widespread snow or rain on Sunday and Monday.

February 17, 2022
ITANAGAR- A feeble western disturbance (WD) is set to impact the Western Himalayan Region on Thursday and Friday, is likely to impact the Western Himalayan Region from Saturday onward.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a trough and cyclonic circulation would impact Northeast India  from February 18 to 21. The trough could strengthen between Saturday to Monday. Therefore, scattered to fairly widespread rain or snow and thunderstorms are possible over Northeast India on these days. Arunachal Pradesh is in for fairly widespread snow or rain on Sunday and Monday.

As per the India Meteorological Department , isolated light rain or snow is expected over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during the next five days. Similar weather is likely over Himachal Pradesh from February 18 to 21 and over Uttarakhand on February 20 and 21.

Meanwhile, fairly widespread rain to widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Thursday and Friday.

A trough brings scattered rain over Lakshadweep on Thursday, while isolated rain is possible over South India in this period.

Apart from these regions, dry weather is likely to prevail over other areas in this period.

As for the temperatures, maximums are expected to be lower than average over Northeast India in this period. On the other hand, Northwest and South India are near normal or slightly warmer in this period.

Minimum temperatures will be warmer or near-normal across India in this period.

Tags
