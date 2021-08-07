Expedite ongoing Railway projects in Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu to Centre

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Union Minister for Railways, IT and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhawan today.

Keeping forth the issues pertaining to rail network, Pema Khandu requested the Minister to expedite all the ongoing Railway projects in Arunachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister categorically requested the ministry to expedite the Murkongselek to Pasighat railway project for which the state will extend all support. He said any matter relating to the state that comes on the way of development of rail project would be resolved.

The union minister gifted a beautiful model of Vande Bharat Train, also known as train 18 during the meeting. The Chief Minister while appreciating the initiative said that this new train is a great reform undertaken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Indian Railways. The union minister promised to introduce this new model train in north east too.

While discussing on IT and Communication matter, the chief minister urged the union minister to support Arunachal Pradesh in improving digital and telecommunication connectivity. Khandu informed that the state government has adopted the e-office module and almost entire civil secretariat of the state is now paperless.

Chief Minister while thanking the union government for sanctioning 1683 4G Mobile Towers for unconnected villages of Arunachal Pradesh, requested for installation of the same at the earliest. While emphasizing on development of border areas, Khandu urged for special 4G towers in the border villages. Khandu has been strongly pitching on development of border areas to stop migration of border populace due to lack of basic infrastructures.

The Union Minister gave a patient hearing and assured all possible support to Arunachal Pradesh. CM was accompanied by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar during the call on.