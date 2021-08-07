Arunachal: Every citizen must adopt local loom products in daily use, says Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR – The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the 7th National Handloom Day at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 7th August 2021. He gave away the State Awards to artisans, weavers and craftsmen. The Governor also felicitated selected NGOs for their contributions towards the self-reliance and empowerment of the Arunachali women.

The Governor in his address called upon the people to preserve, and propagate the traditional Arunachali handloom weaving. He said that every citizen must adopt local loom products in daily use.

The Governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his visionary initiative has started the ‘Vocal for Local’ scheme for the benefit of the weavers and for preservation of the rich tradition of weaving. He appealed to the people, particularly the officials, to spread awareness about such schemes among the people, so that the local weavers in every corner of the State benefit from it.

The Governor said that the weaving tradition of Arunachal Pradesh is an age-old cultural heritage, coming down to us from generation to generation which is found in each and every household. Rightfully, this tradition must be passed on to our youths, the future generation. The youth of the day must connect with their roots and know about it, he emphasised.

The Governor congratulated the award winners and urged upon them to promote their expertise and pass it on to the new generation. He said that it is the responsibility of the present generation, who can ensure the continuity of our treasured traditional arts, he said.

Participating in the daylong celebration, Governor’s wife Mrs Neelam Misra distributed yarns to the local weavers. She also unveiled an ‘ARUNACHALI MISHRAN DRESS’, which represents many major tribes of Arunachal Pradesh and showcases the ethnic original designs and motifs colours of the tribes. Conceptualized by her and translated into drawing by Mrs Ratan Anya, Chairperson, Oju, the dress was woven by the OWA team headed by Agni Das, Master artisan and National Merit Craftsmanship Awardee by the Ministry of Textile Govt. of India in the year 2001.

Mr Rode, Bui, MLA, Advisor, Industries, Textile and handicrafts gave away trophies to the State Awardees.

Earlier, Swapnil Naik, Secretary, Industries, Textile and handicrafts highlighted the endeavours and achievements of the department in the promotion of local artisans, weavers and local produces. Aman Deep, Deputy Director, Khadi and Village Industry Commission (Ministry of MSME) gave a PowerPoint presentation on E-marketing.

The Department of Textile and handicrafts arranged stalls showcasing the products of the award winning artisans on the occasion.

Pema Tashi, Kalaktang, Ige Ete, Darka, Mrs Amma Bagbi, Itanagar, Miss Reema Megu, Namsing Village, Mrs Jai Bagra, Bam Village and Mrs Taru Otung, Hija Village received State Awardees for handicrafts and handloom weaving.

Dedicated artisans of the Textile and handicrafts Department, Mrs Onima Tayeng, Pasighat, Mrs Tilling Nisha, RDC, Doimukh, Mrs Yatum Murtem, Raga and Mrs Tasso Meena, Tezu were felicitated.

Mrs. Sammang Tayeng, Caretaker, Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing Impaired, who is providing vocational training on weaving to differently abled children, Sushri Dopa Pasi, a weaver and Sushri Phurpa Zomba, who leant weaving were felicitated.

Selected NGOs, Seinthuk Women Self Help Group, Shergaon, Arun Kuti Udyog Cooperative Society, Ziro, M.G. Community Skill Development & Training Centre, Oyan, Diilyan Diibu Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd., Ziro, Dream Weaves, Naharlagun and Oju Welfare Association, Naharlagun were felicitated on the occasion by the Governor.