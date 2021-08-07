Arunachal:  Webinar on “National Education Policy 2020: A Discourse with Respect to Physical Education and Sports" concludes 

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) concluded One Day Webinar on National Education Policy 2020: A Discourse with Respect to Physical Education and Sports” on 07th August, 2021.

Webinar was organised to marking the One Year Celebration of unveiling National Education Policy, 2020. The webinar organized with the motive to provide information about new changes suggested in National Education Policy, 2020 in respect to Physical Education and Sports and to discuss broad impact of National Education Policy, 2020 on development of Physical Education and Sports at different academic level

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Honourable Vice Chancellor of RGU, was the Chief Guest of this inaugural ceremony, but due to administrative responsibilities he was not present in the webinar and on his behalf Dr. Tadang Minu, Head, Department of Physical Education and Sports Sciences conveyed his message to participants in which he told that this one day webinar is the outcome of well planned and articulated exercise.

It is very happy moment to see that the Department of Physical Education and Sports Sciences has organised this webinar to mark anniversary of NEP2020 and also observing Amrit Mahitsav. His one line message for everyone to note that without changing the mindset one can not envisage any positive change. According to him one has to stay firm on ground and explore more and more for better outcomes.

Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro Vice-Chancellor of RGU, rightly said that physical education and sports is not just the PT drill, it more that it, it is about learning new skills in sports, learning about health and hygiene. As school is a place from where talent can be identified and get appropriate training to groom their talent at right time. So it is a positive initiative that Physical Education and Sports has been compulsory subject in schools and colleges.

Dr. Nabam T. Rikam, Registrar of RGU also in his address emphasize on promotion of physical education and sports. He also assured that university will also promote the health and sports related activities as it create a positive energy and enhance the productivity also.

Dr. Tadang Minu, HoD, Physical Education and Sports Sciences welcome the distinguish guest she express the need of infrastructure and support staff to promote the talent.

Prof. Dilip Kumar Dureha, Former Vice-Chancellor, Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior in his keynote address discussed the reforms made in New Education Policy, 2020 in respect to physical education and sports. Now sports will be part of curriculum and it will be mandatory for all. He also insisted that physical education should also be included in UPSC and other Service Commission examination as an optional subject. According to Prof. Dureha, development of community coaching facility may help to identify more talents and help the preparation of players also in this respect he discussed about Coaching Model of South Korea.

Dr. G. Kishore, Principal & Regional Director SAI, LNCPE, Trivandrum in his presentation explained that education start from womb and continued till tomb as education begin with movement and through movement we get healthy body and mind. Physical Education, Value Education and Life Skills are essential part of education and New Education Policy, 2020 is a visionary step towards holistic development of students as every level.

As NEP, 2020 focused on skill learning for which physical education and sports can also be mean for skill learning. He explained the Higher Education Structure also which will be multidisciplinary and students will get different level of certification for their study, as students who will complete the 1st year in BPEd will get the CPEd degree and will be eligible for elementary school teaching, if he leave the course after two years he will get diploma degree and will be eligible for coaching likewise he will get BPES degree at completion of 3rd year and BPEd degree at completion of 4th year of programme. This is truly a revolutionary in every aspect of students.

Dr. Vivek Kumar Singh in his vote of thanks extended his gratitude to university administration, participants, Dr. Anil Mili, Dr. K. Rojeet Singh and Dr. Sambhu Prasad for their all support and motivation throughout the webinar.

In this webinar, one hundred and twelve (112) participants from different professional background i. e. Students, Research Scholar, Physical Education Teacher, Fitness Trainer, Freelancer, SAI Coaches, and Assistant Professor had participated from all the corners of country.