Arunachal: 16-years-old boy drowns in Nao Dehing river, Search Operation Continue

ADVERTISEMENT

MIO: A 16-years-old boy drowned in Nao-Dihing river near army camp in Mio on Saturday afternoon. 12 Bn of NDRF have launched Search operation.

A Boy, namely Samjon Bo, aged around 16 years drowned in Nao Dehing river at Mio while taking bath at around 1500 hrs yesterday. informed a NDRF official.

Today, On request of ADC Changlang, one team of 12 NDRF from Namsai moved to incident site and started search operation. Team consisting 22 personnel under command of Insp/GD Saurabh Singh searched 03 Km approx through line search, boats and deep divers so far.

River is not navigable at all places, However team is putting it’s best efforts to trace out drowned boy and search ops is still continue, said NDRF sources.

In an another search operation in River Brhamputra near Dibrugarh, Assam, 12 NDRF team retrieved a body of 26-years-old Rantu Das and handed over to local police. The team of 22 personnel including deep divers under command of Insp/GD Milan Biswas conducted this search operation