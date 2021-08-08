Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Tengapani nursery

DCM lauded the initiative of the forest department and appreciated their effort in raising species of khair (Acacia catechu), Teak, Siris and Simul in the nursery.

Divisional Forest Officer Tabang Jamoh briefed DCM about the various forestry activities carried out by the department.

He also informed that they are leaving no stone unturned to preserve, conserve and protect the flora and fauna of the district.

Among others, Range Forest Officer Alok Kumar was also present.