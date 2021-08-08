Arunachal: Foundation stone laid for Rural Haat at Mahadevpur II

ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI: General Manager, NABARD, Partho Saha laid the foundation stone for construction of Rural Haat (a permanent market shed) at Mahadevpur II in Namsai on Sunday. During the ceremony DDM NABARD, Kamal Roy and members of Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co. Ltd, a Farmer Producer Company based in Namsai were also present.

The project was funded by NABARD, Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office, Itanagar and it will be implemented by NOSAAP.

CEO NOSAAP, Chau Athina Chauhai thanked NABARD for sanctioning the project for the welfare of the farmers and assured that the rural haat will be one of its own kind in the state in terms of unique infrastructure and methods of marketing. At present, farmers of the nearby villages sell their local fresh vegetables along the roadside without any permanent shed/ structure which is very prone to rainfall and running vehicle. This Rural Haat is extremely essential to mitigate the marketing hardship faced by the local farmers, vegetable growers and women SHGs to sell their Agri & Horticulture produce.

DDM NABARD, Kamal Roy, stated that the location for the rural haat is aptly selected along the tri-junction of Namsai-Tinsukia-Changlang national highway and it will boost the sales of local produces as well as provide convenience to the customers for getting fresh organic vegetables.

GM NABARD, Partho Saha congratulated the NOSAAP team and provided best wishes to carry out the construction at timely manner for the benefits of all.

Later on, under NABARD funded LEDP project which was also implemented by NOSAAP, GM NABARD, Partho Saha distributed the Azolla bed for the production and culture of Azolla, which is a freshwater water fern that lives in ponds, lakes, swamps, and streams in both tropical and sub-tropical conditions.

Azolla can be fed to livestock either in a fresh or dried form. It can be given directly or mixed with concentrates to cattle, poultry, sheep, goats, pigs and rabbits. One Azolla bed is given to a cluster of five farmers which will used as a demonstration unit among them as well produce raw materials for making of azolla-based feed. A total of 30 such azolla kit will be given to the beneficiaries.