Arunachal: RGU Organises online interactive session on ‘Managing mental health and coping in the pandemic’.

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University’s Psychology department organized a one-day online interactive session on ‘Managing mental health and coping in the pandemic’.

Chairing the inaugural session, Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha stressed on the role of a teacher and a parent in building resilience and said “In having a good mental health, one need to be active seeker and take this pandemic as an opportunity, utilize the time to maximize one’s growth in whatever way one can.”

He advised the participants to focus on what one can do and not worry much about what is beyond one’s control.

Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra in his address delved on mental health and coping skills and advised to be resilient in this pandemic.

Registrar Dr N T Rikam in his speech urged the organizing committee to focus on practice-based techniques on mental health and coping skills. He also stressed on the importance of filtering out negative news and taking only the content, which is actually important and informative.

In the four technical sessions, resource persons; Oyin Mibang, Clinical Psychologist, DEIC, NHM, spoke on ‘Stress Management’, Pampak Khumukcham, Assistant Professor, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, Manipur discussed about ‘Coping strategies for emotional stability’, Dr. Sandeep Panchal, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, RGU spoke on the topic ‘The Awakening of Mental Health,’ while Sampreeti Das, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology & Counselling, Don Bosco University, Assam lectured on the topic ‘Emotional freedom technique and its application.’

Nearly 100 participants attended the program through google meet. Participants from across India joined the session majorly from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Haryana, Karnataka, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh as per the record.