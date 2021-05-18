Arunachal

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Institutional Repository (IR) to be inaugurated virtually 

May 18, 2021
ITANAGAR-   Central Library of  Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono-Hills , has scheduled  virtual inauguration of RGU IR (Rajiv Gandhi University Institutional Repository) on 20th May, 2021 which preserves  valuable  collection of its research outputs that includes research journal articles (pre-print and post-print) conference papers, technical reports, computer programs, preservations, technical manuals, e-Books, Newspaper clippings, podcasts, seminar/webinar lectures, question bank, convocation addresses, student handbooks, Rare books, Theses and dissertations as well as teaching materials etc.

The central library of Rajiv Gandhi University has taken initiative to upload more than 12 thousands e-books in the institutional repository along with journals, seminar/webinar lectures and scholarly publications. In due course of time, all the e-resources and digital teaching learning materials will be uploaded.

Prof Saket Kushwaha, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University will grace the occasion as chief guest and inaugurate the  RGU IR portal (http://rguir.inflibnet.ac.in) virtaully on 20th May, 2021 at 11 am.  Eminent persons Prof A Mitra, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr N. T. Rikam, Registrar of the University and Prof. P.K. Acharya prof i/c Library and Dr. D. K. Pandey , Assistant Librarian  will share their views. All Faculty members, Library staff,  research scholars  and students of the university will attend the programme through virtual mode. Programme includes  live demonstration on the use of Rajiv Gandhi University IR and SOPs to be adhered for the same.

May 18, 2021
