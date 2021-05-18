Arunachal: Centenarian Yayam Darang Padung passes away at 102 years

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Yayam Darang Padung, wife of late Tasing Padung of Rengging village who was the oldest living person in the village and the only one left of her generation breathed her last at around 9.37 PM on Monday night at Diking village at the age of 102 years.

The elder brother of the deceased, late Tasing Darang also had crossed centuries who died some years back at the age of 102 years. She is now survived by Smt. Yarum (Sharma) Padung, daughter, Tayun Padung (Ex- Principal of school), Dr. Tadang Padung (ex-Director veterinary), Smt. Aten (Padung) Taki, UDC, Er. Oyuk Padung (SE, PHE dept.) and many grandchildren.

She was born in 1918 and was among the very few who have witnessed the transformation of present Arunachal Pradesh from British era of NEFA to union territory and then to statehood of the state. Her body was taken to Rengging village today, her native village where her mortal remains were laid to rest among the presence of family members and villagers.

The centenarian late Yayam Darang Padung was known in and around her village for being optimistic, hard working and assertive. Though Mrs Yayam Padung never had a formal education, she invested a lot of time and energy on her children’s education, the outcome being that all of them into government service including three sons being gazetted officers.