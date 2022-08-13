Arunachal: Under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign national flag hoisted at Abor Liireng War Memorial

PASIGHAT- ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- Marking the 75th year of India’s independence and launching the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under Mebo Sub-Division, the East Siang Zila Parishad Chairperson, Olen Rome today morning hoisted the national flag at Abor Liireng War Memorial at Ayeng village today amidst the presence of Ainstein Koyu, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo, Smti Oter Ering Tayeng, ZPM Mebo Banggo-I, Bompang Tayeng and Geyon Tayeng, President and General Secretary respectively of Tayeng Welfare Society (TWS), Gaon Burahs, retired officers and public.

After hoisting the tricolor and launching of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Olen Rome, ZPC East Siang as Chief Guest of the program stated that the National Flag is our pride and each household of Mebo Sub-Division will hoist flags in their respective households. Rome also told that the launching of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from the Abor Liireng War Memorial site which symbolizes the contribution of war heroes from Arunachal Pradesh during the Anglo-Abor war at the time of the freedom movement of India is a great privilege and added that the unsung heroes like late Borkeng Tayeng and late Kebo Tayeng who laid their lives for the cause of independence need timely recognition from the Government of India as war heroes.

While narrating a brief history of the role of Late Borkeng Tayeng and Late Kebo Tayeng of Tayeng clan in the Anglo-Abor War, Bompang Tayeng, President, Tayeng Welfare Society said that the two unsung heroes of Anglo Abor War from Tayeng clan took active participation in the war against the Britishers.

While speaking to mediaperson, Tayeng also recalled about the contribution and sacrifices made by Late Borkeng Tayeng and Late Kebo Tayeng in whose memory the Abor Liireng war memorial at Ayeng village was constructed around a decade ago on 23rd October 2012. He also appealed to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Government of India to give due recognition to both the unsung war heroes of the Anglo-Abor war.

The program was officially organized by the office of Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo and conducting the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from the Abor Liireng War memorial site of Ayeng village was a perfect beginning to mark the 75th Independence Day.