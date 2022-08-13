Arunachal

Arunachal: Under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign national flag hoisted at Abor Liireng War Memorial

August 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign national flag hoisted at Abor Liireng War Memorial

PASIGHAT-   ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- Marking the 75th year of India’s independence and launching the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under Mebo Sub-Division, the East Siang Zila Parishad Chairperson, Olen Rome today morning hoisted the national flag at Abor Liireng War Memorial at Ayeng village today amidst the presence of Ainstein Koyu, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo, Smti Oter Ering Tayeng, ZPM Mebo Banggo-I, Bompang Tayeng and Geyon Tayeng, President and General Secretary respectively of Tayeng Welfare Society (TWS), Gaon Burahs, retired officers and public.

After hoisting the tricolor and launching of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Olen Rome, ZPC East Siang as Chief Guest of the program stated that the National Flag is our pride and each household of Mebo Sub-Division will hoist flags in their respective households. Rome also told that the launching of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from the Abor Liireng War Memorial site which symbolizes the contribution of war heroes from Arunachal Pradesh during the Anglo-Abor war at the time of the freedom movement of India is a great privilege and added that the unsung heroes like late Borkeng Tayeng and late Kebo Tayeng who laid their lives for the cause of independence need timely recognition from the Government of India as war heroes.

While narrating a brief history of the role of Late Borkeng Tayeng and Late Kebo Tayeng of  Tayeng clan in the Anglo-Abor War, Bompang Tayeng, President, Tayeng Welfare Society said that the two unsung heroes of Anglo Abor War from Tayeng clan took active participation in the war against the Britishers.

While speaking to mediaperson, Tayeng also recalled about the contribution and sacrifices made by Late Borkeng Tayeng and Late Kebo Tayeng in whose memory the Abor Liireng war memorial at Ayeng village was constructed around a decade ago on 23rd October 2012. He also appealed to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Government of India to give due recognition to both the unsung war heroes of the Anglo-Abor war.

Related Articles

The program was officially organized by the office of Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo and conducting the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from the Abor Liireng War memorial site of Ayeng village was a perfect beginning to mark the 75th Independence Day.

Tags
August 13, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Heavy rains havoc in Itanagar, Naharlagun

Arunachal: Heavy rains havoc in Itanagar, Naharlagun

August 8, 2022
Arunachal: Awareness program on ‘Cyber crime’ held at Basar

Arunachal: Awareness program on ‘Cyber crime’ held at Basar

August 8, 2022
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar held at Khirmu in Tawang

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar held at Khirmu in Tawang

August 8, 2022
Arunachal: Kumsi Sidisow assures to allot funds for a Community hall, hanging bridge in Sessa

Arunachal: Kumsi Sidisow assures to allot funds for a Community hall, hanging bridge in Sessa

August 7, 2022
Arunachal: Chakma, Hajong Demonstrated against denial on RPC

Arunachal: Chakma, Hajong Demonstrated against denial on RPC

August 7, 2022
Arunachal: Prominent academician of Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast Tamo Mibang passes away

Arunachal: Prominent academician of Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast Tamo Mibang passes away

August 6, 2022
Arunachal: NEC Secretary, K. Moses Chalai visits Namsai

Arunachal: NEC Secretary, K. Moses Chalai visits Namsai

August 5, 2022
Arunachal: Kanggong Taku inaugurates public library at Geku

Arunachal: Kanggong Taku inaugurates public library at Geku

August 5, 2022
Arunachal: Drug Addiction to be more Dangerous than Insurgency- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Drug Addiction to be more Dangerous than Insurgency- Pema Khandu

August 4, 2022
Arunachal: Assam Rifles arrested one NSCN K-YA cadre in Longding

Arunachal: AR arrested one NSCN(K-YA) cadre in Longding

August 4, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button