North East

Arunachal: Governor Joins SEWA’s Silver Jubilee Celebration

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. Gen KT Parnaik, lauded SEWA for 25 years of service empowering marginalized communities in Assam and the Northeast.

Last Updated: 23/10/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor Joins SEWA’s Silver Jubilee Celebration

DIBRUGARH- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, participated in the silver jubilee celebrations of the Socio Educational Welfare Association (SEWA) in Dibrugarh on Thursday.

Established in 2000, SEWA has devoted 25 years to empowering underprivileged communities through education, skill development, and holistic welfare initiatives across Assam and the Northeast.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The Governor commended SEWA for its multi-dimensional work, including gender equality, sustainable livelihoods, mental health support, disaster resilience, organic tea cultivation, clean cookstove adoption, and elderly care programmes.

Also Read- 6-Year-Old Recovers After Rare Gut Surgery at GTGH

Highlighting SEWA’s impact, he noted that its Family Counselling Centre has supported over 2,300 families and its WASH interventions have transformed sanitation and hygiene in tea garden communities.

Urging SEWA to expand its focus on climate action, sustainable farming, and mental health awareness, the Governor emphasized the role of youth engagement, volunteerism, leadership, and institutional sustainability in ensuring continued impact.

He said that as SEWA moves into the future, it must continue to act with the humility, courage, and compassion that defined its past, while remaining committed to uplifting the marginalized and building an inclusive society.

Also Read- Arunachal Governor Calls for Boost in Sports Medicine

The Governor paid tribute to Late Shanti Gogoi, SEWA’s founder, and appreciated the leadership of Smt. Nandita Hazarika and Air Marshal Anjan Kumar Gogoi (Retd.) in strengthening SEWA’s reach and credibility.

On the occasion, the Governor conferred the Best Community Action Awards to:

  • Mrs Anastacia Toppo, Kellyden Tea Estate
  • Mrs  Hemma Reddy, Kellyden Tea Estate
  • Mr   Nepolian Meli, Majuli
  • Mr   Paulus Basumatary, Udalguri
  • Mr  Anita Kumari, Margherita Tea Estate

He also launched the ‘SeshYatra’ Van and Service, released the silver jubilee souvenir, and witnessed a cultural program including Jhumur dance to mark the occasion.

The event was attended by senior SEWA officials including Air Marshal Anjan Kr. Gogoi, (Retd.), President Mrs Nandita Hazarika, Vice President Arfan Hussain, and dignitaries such as Prof. Alak Kumar Buragohain, Former VC Dibrugarh University, and Kaushik Deka, Managing Editor, India Today Magazine.

Tags
Last Updated: 23/10/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Nine Teachers from North East Selected for National Teachers’ Award 2025

Nine Teachers from North East Selected for National Teachers’ Award 2025

IMD Forecasts Persistent Rainfall Across Northeast Until September 2; Vigilance Advised in Flood-Prone Areas

IMD Forecasts Persistent Rainfall Across Northeast Until September 2; Vigilance Advised in Flood-Prone Areas

Key Decisions Taken to Strengthen Assam-Arunachal Border Coordination at Narayanpur Meeting

Key Decisions Taken to Strengthen Assam-Arunachal Border Coordination at Narayanpur Meeting

800 Students from Assam & Arunachal Join Indian Army’s Organ Donation Awareness Campaign at Jonai

800 Students from Assam & Arunachal Join Indian Army’s Organ Donation Awareness Campaign at Jonai

Arunachal Governor Parnaik Interacts with Indian Army Officers at Dinjan in Assam

Arunachal Governor Parnaik Interacts with Indian Army Officers at Dinjan in Assam

Sikkim: Massive Landslide on NH-10 Cuts Off Sikkim; Lava Route Faces Delays, Tourists Stranded

Assam: Rahul Gandhi Calls CM Sarma “Most Corrupt,” Himanta Fires Back in Fiery War of Words

Assam: Rahul Gandhi Calls CM Sarma “Most Corrupt,” Himanta Fires Back in Fiery War of Words

VIRAL Video: Assam Man Celebrates Divorce with 40‑Litre Milk Bath

VIRAL Video: Assam Man Celebrates Divorce with 40‑Litre Milk Bath

Tribal Groups Enforce Road Blockade on Assam-Arunachal Border Over Youth Killings

Tribal Groups Enforce Road Blockade on Assam-Arunachal Border Over Youth Killings

Massive Arms Haul in Manipur: Security Forces Recover 203 Weapons, IEDs, and Grenades in Major Crackdown

Massive Arms Haul in Manipur: Security Forces Recover 203 Weapons, IEDs, and Grenades in Major Crackdown

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button