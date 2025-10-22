Arunachal: 6-Year-Old Recovers After Rare Gut Surgery at GTGH

ZIRO— A rare and complex small intestinal perforation surgery was successfully conducted at Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH), Ziro, officials said on Wednesday.

The surgery was led by Dr. Millo Asha, General Surgeon, assisted by anaesthetist Dr. Hage Anga and other OT and nursing staff.

The patient, a 6-year-old boy from Raga, Kamle District, was admitted on October 17 with right lower abdominal pain persisting for over three months, which had intensified over the preceding 10 days. Symptoms included nausea, fever, constipation, and poor oral intake.

Initial examinations revealed abdominal tenderness and fullness in the right lower quadrant. CT scans suggested an appendicular perforation, prompting an emergency exploratory laparotomy.

Intraoperative findings included a sealed small intestinal perforation with a gap of more than 5 cm and a 0.5 cm perforation in the cecum.

The surgical team performed primary repair of the cecal perforation and resection with end-to-end anastomosis of the affected intestinal segment.

Post-surgery, Dr. Asha reported that the patient is recovering well. He stressed that the case highlights the importance of high suspicion for intestinal perforation in children with prolonged or atypical abdominal pain, noting that early surgical intervention can be lifesaving.

GTGH Medical Superintendent i/c Dr. Hage Takker lauded the team, stating the surgery demonstrates that the hospital possesses top-tier surgeons and facilities capable of handling delicate and complex medical cases.