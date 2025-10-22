Arunachal: Security Forces Neutralize ULFA(I) Cadre in Namsai Operation

NAMSAI- Security forces gunned down one cadre of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) during an intense overnight encounter in the MS-6 area of Namsai district, Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation, launched jointly by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, was based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of ULFA(I) militants near the Assam border. Upon being challenged, the militants opened fire, triggering a fierce gunbattle that lasted several hours.

The slain insurgent has been identified as Sergeant Major Iwon Asom, also known as Abhikeshor Moran, a key ULFA(I) operative linked to the recent October 16 attack on an Army camp in Tinsukia, Assam, which left three soldiers injured.

Recovered from the site were an AK-series rifle, grenades, and other arms and ammunition, indicating plans for further militant operations in the area.

No casualties were reported among security personnel. “This successful operation underscores our forces’ vigilance and the effectiveness of intelligence-driven missions,” an Army spokesperson said.

A search operation is currently underway to trace remaining militants believed to have fled into nearby forested areas. Additional reinforcements, tracker dogs, and aerial surveillance units have been deployed to prevent their escape into Myanmar or Assam.

The incident highlights the persistent challenge of insurgent movements in Arunachal Pradesh, even as peace dialogues with ULFA factions continue. Authorities have urged residents in border areas to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

Officials say the encounter marks a significant step toward dismantling ULFA(I)’s operational network in the Northeast.