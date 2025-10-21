Arunachal: Elephant Attack Kills Two Villagers in Tirap

KHONSA- Two villagers were trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants late Monday night in Namsang village under the Deomali subdivision of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Tanen Nocte (46) and Nanthok Hodong (45), were attacked near the local school campus between 10:00 and 11:00 p.m. Witnesses said the herd, possibly foraging for food, charged unexpectedly through the area.

The district’s forest and police teams reached the spot soon after, but both men succumbed to their injuries on the scene. Post-mortem examinations are underway, and the administration has initiated ex-gratia payments to the bereaved families.

Environment and Forests Minister Wangki Lowang, who represents Deomali constituency, visited Namsang village early Tuesday, offering condolences and promising support. “We must strengthen coexistence efforts and prevent further loss of life,” he said through an aide.

Officials noted that this marks the fourth fatal elephant encounter in the Deomali area this year. The region has seen an uptick in elephant incursions linked to habitat loss, deforestation, and shifting cultivation.

Authorities plan to deploy solar fences, early-warning radios, and tracking collars to mitigate future conflicts. The administration, in coordination with NGOs, is also emphasizing community awareness and crop protection programs.

As funeral preparations proceed for Nocte and Hodong, villagers have called for stronger safety measures and faster compensation. The state government has scheduled a high-level review meeting next week to address the escalating conflict.

The tragedy underscores Arunachal Pradesh’s fragile ecological balance — where conservation and survival increasingly collide.