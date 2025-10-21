Arunachal

Arunachal: Vehicle Falls into River in Papum Pare, Driver Dies

A 25-year-old man died after his vehicle fell into a river near Hoj, Papum Pare district; local police have launched an investigation.

Arunachal: Vehicle Falls into River in Papum Pare, Driver Dies

ITANAGAR-   A man died on Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving plunged into a river in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred near Hoj, Papum Pare (Rural), according to SDPO Radhe Obing. Police personnel, assisted by local residents, retrieved both the vehicle and the body shortly after the accident.

The  ill-fated vehicle plunged into a river, and local residents promptly retrieved both the body and the vehicle from the water.

The deceased has been identified as Amir Hussain (25), a resident of Nowboicha in Lakhimpur district of Assam, who was employed as a private driver in Itanagar.

The family of the deceased has been notified and immediately rushed to the accident site. All legal formalities are currently underway, police said.

Authorities from Doimukh Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, the SDPO added.

