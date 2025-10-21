North East

NDRF Team Performs Life-Saving CPR on Passenger at Guwahati Railway Station

Quick-thinking personnel from 12 NDRF, Itanagar, revive an unconscious man using CPR, underscoring the importance of emergency response training.

Last Updated: 21/10/2025
1 minute read
GUWAHATI- In a remarkable act of professionalism and composure, personnel from the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Itanagar, rescued a railway passenger who collapsed at the Guwahati Railway Station early on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the incident occurred at around 6:40 a.m., when the team—returning from official duties in Kolkata—noticed an unconscious passenger in the washroom area of the station. Recognizing the critical situation, NDRF personnel immediately initiated Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), a life-saving procedure that restores circulation and breathing during cardiac arrest.

The prompt intervention proved vital, as the passenger regained consciousness shortly after resuscitation efforts. He was later assisted by friends who ensured his safe transport for further medical care.

This rescue has drawn particular attention as it follows the Government of India’s CPR Awareness Week, aimed at promoting public understanding of emergency response skills. Officials said the incident highlights the real-world impact of CPR readiness and the importance of citizen awareness in saving lives during cardiac emergencies.

Photographs and videos recorded by bystanders at the station captured the NDRF team’s calm efficiency and compassion during the rescue, which has since drawn praise from the public and railway authorities alike.

“The quick and skilled response by NDRF personnel demonstrates the value of proper CPR training and preparedness in emergency situations. Every second counts during cardiac arrest, and this case is a model example of saving a life through timely action.” — Senior NDRF officialT

he Guwahati railway rescue once again underscores its operational readiness and commitment to protecting lives across India’s northeastern states.

