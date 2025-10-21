Arunachal

Arunachal Police Observe 66th Police Commemoration Day, Honour Martyrs of Hot Springs

Ceremony at PTC Banderdewa pays tribute to officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty; Home Minister reaffirms state’s commitment to their legacy.

Last Updated: 21/10/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal Police Observe 66th Police Commemoration Day, Honour Martyrs of Hot Springs

BANDERDEWA-  The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday observed the 66th Police Commemoration Day at the Police Training Centre (PTC), Banderdewa, honouring the supreme sacrifice and unwavering dedication of personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The day, marked nationwide on October 21, commemorates the 1959 Hot Springs incident in Aksai Chin (Ladakh), when ten Indian police personnel were ambushed and killed by Chinese troops while performing border duties.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The observance was formally instituted in January 1960 following a resolution passed at the Annual Conference of Inspectors General of Police.

Also Read- Multiple Fire Incidents Hit Arunachal During Diwali Festival

The solemn event in Arunachal Pradesh brought together serving officers, veterans, and families of the fallen heroes. Wreaths were laid at the memorial, and prayers were offered in remembrance. Smti Genden Tsomu paid tribute to her late husband, Lt. CT Thutan Tsering of 4th IRBn, who died in the line of duty.

The State Home Minister attended the ceremony and led the tributes, affirming that the sacrifices of police personnel “will never be forgotten.”

Also Read- Massive Drones Strike hit Insurgent Camps along Indo-Myanmar Border

“Every time an officer wears the uniform, they face risks unknown. Today, we stand united in gratitude and reaffirm our pledge to support their families and uphold the values of duty, integrity, and service they lived by,” he said.

The Police Commemoration Day serves as a national reminder of the risks and responsibilities undertaken daily by law enforcement officers and reinforces society’s appreciation of their service.

Tags
Last Updated: 21/10/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pasighat MLA Opens New Drug Rehab Centre

Arunachal: Pasighat MLA Opens New Drug Rehab Centre

Athu-Popu: Arunachal’s sacred resting place of souls

Athu-Popu: Arunachal’s sacred resting place of souls

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Rescue Two Labourers from NSCN-K in Tirap

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Rescue Two Labourers from NSCN-K in Tirap

Arunachal: CHF Pasighat Promotes Buckwheat Cultivation in Ledum

Arunachal: CHF Pasighat Promotes Buckwheat Cultivation in Ledum

Arunachal: KGBV Pasighat Celebrates Sapta Shakti Sangam 2025

Arunachal: KGBV Pasighat Celebrates Sapta Shakti Sangam 2025

Arunachal: RIWATCH Marks International Day of Intangible Cultural Heritage with Centre Inauguration and Tribal Folktale Book Launch

Arunachal: RIWATCH Marks International Day of Intangible Cultural Heritage with Centre Inauguration and Tribal Folktale Book Launch

Arunachal: Namsai District Wins 2nd Place in NITI for States Use Case Challenge Awards 2025

Arunachal: Namsai District Wins 2nd Place in NITI for States Use Case Challenge Awards 2025

Arunachal: Kaimoi Village Plans Tourism Welcome Drive After Winning ‘Best Tourism Village 2025’

Arunachal: Kaimoi Village Plans Tourism Welcome Drive After Winning ‘Best Tourism Village 2025’

Arunachal: Four Jawans Injured in Militant Strike on Assam Rifles Base

Arunachal: Four Jawans Injured in Militant Strike on Assam Rifles Base

Arunachal: KVK Conducts Micro-Irrigation Training for Pulses Boost

Arunachal: KVK Conducts Micro-Irrigation Training for Pulses Boost

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button