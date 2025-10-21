Multiple Fire Incidents Hit Arunachal During Diwali Festival

ITANAGAR- A series of fire incidents during and after Diwali left a trail of destruction across Arunachal Pradesh, destroying shops and homes but fortunately causing no casualties, officials said on Tuesday.

The most severe blaze broke out late Monday night at Khonsa Bazar in Tirap district, where flames swept through the lower market area. Seven shops were completely gutted and 14 others partially damaged, according to police. The affected businesses included grocery, electronics and clothing stores.

On 20th October, at around 11 PM, a fire broke out and burned down more than ten shops in Khonsa Town Bazaar. By the grace of the Almighty, the situation was brought under control in time otherwise, it could have become a very serious incident for the whole market, said a shop owner who lost his shop.

However, till filing this report, the total loss yet to be assessed but is likely to run into several lakhs,” said an official of Khonsa Police Station. Initial findings suggest that the fire may have been triggered by firecrackers or oil lamps used during Diwali celebrations, he added.

In another incident on Tuesday morning, two thatched houses were reduced to ashes in Koreng village under Pangin circle of Siang district. Police said the fire was reported around 10:30 a.m.

“No one saw how the blaze began as most villagers were in the fields. An electrical short circuit is suspected,” said Siang Superintendent of Police James K. Lego.

As per officials, Two kutcha houses were completely gutted in this fire incident that occurred today at around 10:30 AM in Koreng village under Siang District. The District Administration team, led by Tayi Taggu, Deputy Commissioner, and accompanied by Gamtum Padu, ADC Pangin, and Obang Appum, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), promptly visited the site and provided immediate relief assistance to the affected families.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Further assessment of damages is being carried out by the district administration.

Fire tenders from Aalo, about 27 km away, reached the site roughly two hours later. Officials noted that the absence of a fire station in Boleng contributed to the delay in response.

Across the state, at least six other fire incidents were reported during the festive period, according to Fire and Emergency Services Superintendent of Police John Pada.

No injuries or fatalities were recorded in any of the incidents, though authorities said a full assessment of property damage is underway.