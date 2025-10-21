Arunachal: Tenzin Yangki Becomes Arunachal’s First Woman IPS Officer

TAWANG- In a historic moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Tenzin Yangki, a 32-year-old from the picturesque Tawang district, has become the state’s first woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, marking a new chapter in the state’s journey toward gender equality and administrative excellence.

Yangki, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 545 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022, successfully completed her training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad. She took part in the Passing Out Parade on October 17, 2025, officially joining the elite IPS cadre under the Arunachal-Goa-Mizoram-Meghalaya (AGMUT) batch.

Her achievement, celebrated across social media and public forums, has been hailed as a breakthrough for women in the state’s civil services, where representation at top levels has historically been low.

Born into a family deeply rooted in public service, Tenzin Yangki carries forward a rich legacy. She is the daughter of Late Thupten Tempa, a 1989-batch IRS officer who later joined the IAS and served as a minister in the Arunachal Pradesh government, and Jigmi Choden, a 1992-batch APCS officer who retired as a Secretary in the state government.

Her grandfather, Nyepa Khow, played a pivotal role in the integration of Tawang with India, making her family’s contributions deeply intertwined with the state’s history.

Growing up amidst the serene yet challenging terrain of Tawang, Yangki pursued her higher education in Delhi, earning an M.A. and M.Phil. in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Before joining the civil services, she briefly served as an Assistant Professor of Political Science, reflecting her passion for education and intellectual discourse.

Yangki began her public service career in 2017 after clearing the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examination, serving as a Circle Officer in Siang district. This grassroots experience, she has said, helped her understand the complex socio-cultural fabric of Arunachal Pradesh, home to over 26 major tribes.

Her UPSC success came after multiple attempts, proving her resilience, discipline, and unwavering determination. She balanced her administrative duties with intensive self-study, often describing the UPSC journey as “a test of character more than intellect.”

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulating Yangki in a heartfelt message, “Her remarkable journey from the serene mountains of Arunachal to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy reflects courage, determination, and an unwavering sense of duty. Tenzin’s achievement is a proud moment for our entire State and a beacon of hope for young Arunachali women.”

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the hashtag #TenzinYangki trended regionally, with users sharing pictures from the parade and messages of pride. One viral post read:

“From Tawang’s monasteries to India’s police ranks — Tenzin shows that the sky isn’t the limit; it’s just the beginning.”

As Arunachal Pradesh continues to navigate issues of border security, youth development, and rapid modernization, Tenzin Yangki’s induction into the IPS brings both symbolism and substance. Her expertise in international relations is expected to contribute meaningfully to border-area policing, women’s safety, and community engagement initiatives.

Experts believe Yangki’s achievement will inspire more women from the Northeast to attempt the UPSC Civil Services Examination, transforming the region’s representation in India’s top administrative ranks.

Tenzin Yangki’s historic accomplishment not only elevates Arunachal’s pride but also reaffirms that determination, dedication, and education remain the true pathways to empowerment.