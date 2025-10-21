Arunachal: Monyul Vidya Niketan Marks Silver Jubilee in Tawang

TAWANG- The Silver Jubilee Celebration of Monyul Vidya Niketan (MVN) School, Tawang was held with grandeur at the Kalawangpo Convention Hall on Saturday, marking 25 years of the school’s contribution to education and community building in the region.

The event was attended by Secretary General MMT Rinchin Norbu, who joined dignitaries, alumni, and guests to commemorate the occasion.

MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering graced the day-long celebration as the Chief Guest, while MLA Lungla-cum-Chairperson WWA Tawang Mrs Tsering Lhamu attended as the Guest of Honour, along with a host of distinguished personalities.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Namgey Tsering extended warm congratulations to the school community and expressed deep appreciation for all former chairpersons and members of the Women’s Welfare Association (WWA), who have played a vital role in shaping the institution. He emphasized the importance of education, culture, and traditional values in guiding future generations.

Established on 29th September 2000 by the then Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, S. S. Yadav, and inaugurated by Late Thupten Tempa, former Minister, MVN Tawang has been managed by the WWA Tawang since its inception. The school stands today as a model of dedication, love, and excellence in education.

On this milestone occasion, MMT extended heartfelt congratulations to WWA Chairperson Mrs Tsering Lhamu, past and present members, teachers, staff, and students for their enduring commitment to the school’s growth and values.

“This 25-year milestone is a testament to the vision, hard work, and unity of everyone involved,” remarked Secretary General Rinchin Norbu. “May MVN Tawang continue shaping bright minds and achieving new heights for decades to come.”

The celebration also resonated with spiritual and cultural reflections. Quoting Buddhist master Mipham Rinpoche, the event concluded with a verse invoking auspiciousness:

“With all obstacles and harmful influences pacified,

May the work we are now about to begin

Meet with ever-growing fulfillment and success,

And bring good fortune, prosperity, happiness, and peace.”

Prominent attendees included Secy General TMES Kesang Norbu, President BJP Tawang Lhundup Chosang, DMO Tawang Mrs Thupten Lhamu, Secy General AMSU Koncho Tashi, President Tang Nyom Tshokpa Nawang Norbu, President and Secretary General of Being Monpa Foundation Tenzin Dargey and Lobsang Thupten, among others.

The event was marked by cultural presentations, reflections on the school’s journey, and renewed pledges to nurture the next generation with the same zeal and commitment that defined MVN Tawang’s first 25 years.