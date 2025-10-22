Arunachal: Over 300 Saplings Planted jointly ITBP at Aalo Campus

AALO— The 57th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Aalo, in collaboration with the Forest Department, Aalo Division, organized a Plantation Drive under the “Special Campaign 5.0” to promote environmental awareness and community engagement.

More than 300 saplings were planted across the ITBP campus, with active participation from battalion personnel, their families, HWWA members, Forest Department staff, and residents of the nearby Darka village.

Also Read- Athu-Popu: Arunachal’s sacred resting place of souls

Commandant Anil Kumar highlighted the importance of environmental responsibility, stating, “A green and healthy environment is essential for the well-being of every citizen.” He encouraged everyone to continue plantation efforts beyond this event and to mark special occasions such as birthdays or national days by planting at least one sapling.

Adv. Jayshree Tandon, Chief Patron of HWWA, 57th Bn ITBP, emphasized the role of women and children in preserving nature, remarking that “planting a tree is planting hope for the future.” She added that such initiatives not only help maintain ecological balance but also strengthen community unity.

Also Read- Security Forces Neutralize ULFA(I) Cadre in Namsai Operation

Mr. Gopin Padu, DFO, Aalo Division, and his team actively participated in the drive. The Commandant expressed his gratitude for their cooperation and support in making the event successful.

The event was also attended by Sh. Kuljeet Singh, DC (Engr), Dr. L. Varun Singh, AC (MO), and Dr. Priya, AC (MO) of the 57th Bn ITBP.

The plantation drive concluded with a shared commitment among participants to continue such green initiatives for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future.