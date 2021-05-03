Arunachal: APADA lauded for nabbing cop with drug Form Mothers’ Umang to fight drug menace: Tasar

NAHARLAGUN( By Pradeep Kumar )- A drug peddler while selling suspected heroine in his Chevrolet Cruz car bearing registration No-AS01 AR-3344 on road side in Niti Vihar area around 10 pm on April 30 was caught red handed by Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Association (APADA).

The APADA, led by president Pitam Jomoh and general secretary Dachak Sono, identified him as Ujen Tshechuk, of Upper Siang district, presently serving as constable in 2nd IRBn, and he was handed over to Capital Police. The drugs seized from him were one pocket of heroine, 10 filled containers and 116 empty containers.

The APADA, in its FIR lodged with Itanagar police station under NDPS Act demanded immediate termination of job of Tshechuk who being a police personnel is not expected to get involved in such Drug Menace or anti-social illegal act.

Koloriang MLA Lokam Tasar, who had raised concern in state Assembly over the growing drug menace across Arunachal Pradesh and trapping the younger generation in its whirlpool, lauded APADA for its praise worth action.

While forwarding a copy of the FIR to this daily, Tasar termed drug menace as the major concern of all lawmakers and right thinking Arunachalees. Thus, he exhorted all NGOs and civil society organizations of the state to rise to the occasion and act firmly against drug trade and peddlers.

As drug has been causing irreparable loss to the state by ruining future of the younger generations of the state, I call upon all mothers of Capital Complex to unite under a platform to be named as Mothers’ Umang to launch anti-drug movement. He assured to finance its activities by paying Rs three lakh initially.

He cited the example of Singpho tribe by quoting noted journalist Sekhar Gupta, who in 31.12.1983 edition of India Today, updated on 03.07.14, had written – Decades of opium addiction take a toll on Singpho tribals of Arunachal Pradesh – “From 40,000 about 150 years ago, the Singphos were counted at 1,168 in the 1971 census and are now 923, according to Arunachal Pradesh Research Department. Recurrent wars, disease, malnutrition and, most tellingly, a century and a half of opium addiction have taken their toll”.

This being a fact it is high time for we Arunachalees to awake and act before the drug menace pushes young Arunachalees to a point of no return, Tasar said without mincing any words and hinted at drawing attention of Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the matter.