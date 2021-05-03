Arunachal: ABVP Pasighat organizes blood donation camp

PASIGHAT- As a part of the nationwide campaign of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to donate blood before the vaccination of 18+ age youth begins, the Pasighat Unit of ABVP also organized a blood donation for youths at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat today in which total of 11 units of blood were collected.

The blood collected were of AB+, A+, O+ etc in which 3 girls also donated blood, informed Talut Siram, Zila Pramukh of ABVP Pasighat Unit. Siram appealed to all the youth to donate blood before they go for vaccination and the donated blood will be for many needy patients during these pandemic periods when there will be blood scarcity.

The request and appeal for blood donation by youths before the vaccination is taken is made as one can’t donate blood for 2 months after taking the vaccine, informed Siram who is also a dedicated wildlife enthusiast from the district who is working hard for wildlife conservation in the district by leading his team of Adi Baane Kebang East Siang Unit as a General Secretary.

The blood donation camp was organized in the presence of Kaling Rome, Secretary, Tatlom Tayeng, State Jt. Secretary, Ms Maman Tayeng, State media co-in-charge and many other karyakartas, informed Siram in a release this evening.