Arunachal: Plantation drive as a tribute to legendry patriot Late Matmur Jamoh

PASIGHAT- A plantation drive was conducted at the memorial of late Matmur Jamoh as a tribute to the legendry patriot at his birth place, Yagrung village on Sunday by the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) Kamrup (M) from Guwahati, Assam in collaboration with Nino Dune Onam (maternal cousins) which was also attended by Oyin Gao, Councilor, Ward No. 6 of Pasighat Municipal Council and leaders from Nino Welfare Society.

Total of 36 tree saplings were planted on the day to beautify the premises of late Matmur Jamoh memorial which in turn would add beauty to the memorial for tourist attraction in future. The purpose of the plantation was also to save environment. On the part of councilor Oyin Gao, he appreciated the initiative of the ATASU and maternal cousins of nino for taking up such a noble initiative to beautify the memorial of freedom fighter who is a tall known figure among the Ninos since the freedom struggle from Britishers.

Great grandson of late Matmur Jamoh who is also named Matmur Jamoh was also among in the presence and planted samplings with the youths who assured post plantation care of the planted saplings.

NWS Yagrung village president, Tani Jamoh, Gaon Burah of the village, Balom Siram, youth wing vice president, Kaling Siram and Tachong Boko also attended in the plantation drive. The drive was led by ATASU President, Chao Basant Gogoi, Talom Takoh, a social activist, Takar Goi, a lawyer and a social activist, Dr. Nung Boko and Bansiram Boko.

The organiser expressed their thankfulness to Smt.Oman Jamoh Boko and Omoti Jamoh for all the help during the process and to the team Tashi Mize, DFO Pasighat Forest Division and Ojing Jamoh RFO Pasighat RF for providing tree saplings.