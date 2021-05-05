Arunachal: East Siang District appeals for enhancement of GHH rice allocation

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The department of food and civil supply government of Arunachal Pradesh has reduced the total allocation of General Household/APL rice allocation to East Siang District by 237 bags (118.75 quintals) for the monthly ration allocation from April-September and the same has created a kind of panic among the general public holding APL ration cards totaling around 6860 nos out of total requirements of 1666.98 quintals for the district.

In this connection, Pasighat East MLA cum advisor to Minister, UD, Municipal Administration & Govt. Estate & Town Planning & Transport, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Kaling Moyong has appealed to the Minister, Food & Civil Supplies, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh vide UO No. MLA-38 AC/Psg/K-163/2020-21 dtd 18th April 2021 to enhance the district allocation of rice.

In his letter, Moyong has urged the Food & Civil supplies Minister to enhance the allocation for East Siang district keeping in mind the total requirements in consideration as this district has a total of 34300 population and requires 1666.98 quintals. “Government has allotted only 1206.03 quintals which is too short of actual requirement and will adversely affect the monthly distribution of ration to the consumers of the district”, added Moyong.

Moyong also made it a point that Pasighat being declared as a Smart city is witnessing increase of population with the establishments of new establishments like Arunachal University, Horticulture College, Agriculture College, Commandant APPBn, GNM college etc with the migration of nearby district and rural population to Pasighat which has exponentially increased the population. In view of such an increase in population, the cutting of East Siang quota of ration has adversely affected the 6860 GHH ration card holders in the district.

As per sources, the government of Arunachal Pradesh has reduced the district quota of rice after the central government reduced the ration supply to Arunachal Pradesh by 1000 quintals. But keeping in view of the 26 districts of the state, the reduction of ration should have been done uniformly among all the districts which would have been 38.46 quintals reduction to each district. Whereas, the reduction of East Siang is 118.75 quintals instead of 38.46 quintals and is really going to hit the APL families who are dependent on the ration supply of the government.

From reliable sources, it is learnt that the cut in supply to such huge numbers have been done as per the 2011 census population, but the total populations of the district, especially of Pasighat Smart city has increased manifold in 10 years from 2011-2021. Hence, enhancing the GHH ration supply to East Siang district is need of the hour for larger welfare of the population here.