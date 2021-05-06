Arunachal: Khandu announces to raise annual grant in aid for the AOA

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced to raise the annual grant in aid for the Arunachal Olympic Association ( AOA ) and assured full support for growth of Sports in the State.

He made this announcment during a meeting with the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) to streamline the Sports Affairs in the state.

Acknowledging the importance of AOA in growth of Sports, the CM requested the Sports Department to fully involve the Association in any decision-making.

The CM said Arunachal has made good progress in the field of Sports in recent years and requested that focus must be on the schools, to identify the talents and nurture the youths from an early age.