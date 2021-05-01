Arunachal: AAPWU East Siang observes International Labour Day

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Along with rest of the country and the world, the International Labour Day was also observed by All Arunachal Pradesh Workers Union, East Siang Unit at its office in GTC today where around 1000 of registered labourers under various department and private sectors were distributed with radio sets, mosquito nets and water filters.

The ILD was observed with strict compliance of COVID protocol and guidelines as issued by District Administration and required items as distributed were also done while maintaining the social distancing and group wise of 20 each, informed Pasoni Lego, office bearer of the union.

The distribution of the items to registered labourers were done in the presence of Mondil Moyong, Chief Advisor of AAPWU East Siang as chief Guest and Tokmem Jamoh, RO of APBCWWB, Pasighat office as special guest and president and general secretaries of all federal unit of BMS East Siang Unit.

The programme was led by President, Smti Mipet Tayeng who extended her thankfulness on behalf of AAPWU East Siang District Unit to the Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Nyato Dukam who is also MLA of Taliha constituency. As per sources from AAPWU East Siang, more programmes for betterment of the registered labourers/workers of the district in days to come.