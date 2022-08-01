North East

Weather Report: IMD placed Arunachal, Assam & Meghalaya On Orange Alert today

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala”.

GUWAHATI-  In it’s weather report the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that from August 1, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala”.

For August 1, the IMD has placed Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry under Orange Alert.

While heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal from 31 July- 02 August, over Odisha on August 1 and 4, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh from July 31- August 3, and over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from July 31 to August 4.

