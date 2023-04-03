Arunachal: Khonsa jail break accused NSCN-K militant apprehended

ADVERTISEMENT

KHONSA/ ITANAGAR- The main accused of KHONSA JAIL BREAK incident, Roksen Homcha Lowang has been apprehended at wee hour today. AK-47 rifle has also been recovered.

SP Tirap, Kardak Riba, informed that Roksen has been arrested from the Bogapani area in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, where he was hiding.

Roksen Homcha Lowang militants of the Niki Sumi-led faction of NSCN(K) along with a convict Tiptu Kitnya, lodged in the jail’s UTP cell, snatched the service rifle from constable Wangnyam Bosai and fired at him on March 26. After this they escaped from the jail.

Giving details of the arrest of Roksen Homcha, Arunachal Pradesh Police said that “based on intelligence input, an operation was launched on Sunday at around 8 pm to apprehend the two escaped accused. The operation was led by APP, consisting of five teams of Tirap Police and one STF team, supported by one team of 6th Assam Rifles and three teams from 36th Bn CRPF”.

“Today at around 6.30 am the hideout was located at Bogapani near Borduria, and the team led by STF, 6th AR and 36th Bn CRPF apprehended the accused from an abandoned house, where the accused was staying alongwith some labourers,” he said.

“Sensing our presence the labourers fled the location but the team acted swiftly and apprehended the accused SS Pvt Roksen Homcha. The weapon snatched by Rocksen from late Ct Wangnyam Bosai, an AK-47, rifle alongwith 17 rounds has been recovered,” Singh, also the SP (Crime), said.

Meanwhile, The search operation to locate and apprehend the escaped convict Titpu Kitnya @ Kitnal is still underway by the joint team.