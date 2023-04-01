Arunachal: Capital police arrested 21 drug peddlers, seized Heroin worth of Rs 90 Laks

ITANAGAR- In a major crackdown on drug trade, Itanagar Capital Police arrested 21 drug peddlers and have seized 765.85 gms Heroin worth 90 lakh of rupees. Informed Capital SP, Jimmy Chiram

Addressing Media persons, SP Informed that “ During the past two weeks Capital Police cracks down heavily on drug trade in ICR leading to seizure of 765.85 gms Heroin worth around 90 lakhs and have arrested of 21 drug peddlers, including a drug supplier based in Dimapur of Nagaland”.

Naharlagun Police team led by Inspector Minli Geyi, SI Sushant, SI Bobby , SI HT Bui, Ct Kanto Samyor, Ct Sanu Raj, Ct Debojit Borah, Ct Manoj Gogoi, Ct Tagri Ramu under the supervision of SDPO NLG ASP Dekio Gumja has done tremendous work in the past few days, informed SP.

At first on 22/03/23 , police arrested one peddler, Jumba Loya of Dokum Colony, Naharlagun, and recovered 18.37 grams of heroin from his possession.

After the interrogation of Jumba, police got a lead and arrested two persons, Sonu based at Banderdewa and Sanjay based out of Gumto, who had supplied the drugs to Jumba.

Further, police arrested Rohit and Kunal from Banderdewa. Total of 125.28 gms suspected Heroin has been seized in this case and 5 arrested.

Further In a separate case, based on intelligence inputs from other sources, on 28/03/23 the police team arrested one Amir Ali, an Assam based drugs supplier who had come to Sood village to hand over drugs and from his possession seized 114.81 grams of heroin. His accomplices Debojit Mili and Habijul Islam, were also arrested.

The same police team then trapped Amir Ali’s supplier and one of the biggest drug suppliers based in Dimapur, who was Jabir Hussain 28 yrs.

After interrogation of Jabir police further arrested his accomplice Mrs. Reena Biswas, 29 Yrs from Chimpu area on 30/03/23 who had come to Itanagar to hand over drugs worth more than 30 lacs and weighing around 311 grams.

Investigation into the finances and contacts of Jabir has revealed names of many of his associates who procure drugs from him and then sell it off to youngsters in Itanagar Capital Region.

“ Jabir is the main drug supplier who had sold drugs worth more than 3 crores in Itanagar capital region “ informed police.

This operation by Naharlagun Police team have lead to registration of three cases in three different PS and arrested 10 drug peddlers ,seizure of more than 550 grams of heroin within a week.

Besides the above team from Naharlagun PS, other police stations in ICR have been active in the war on drugs. On 31/3/23, Itanagar Police team led by Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, Inspector Yomken Riram, Inspector Ongsa Ronrang, Ct Sandeep Yadav, Ct Nabam Chakum and Ct Lucky Tacho arrested four habitual drugs peddlers of ICR. They are Dora Tanu, resident of Palin ,Kra Dadi Dist, Rajan Brahma resident of Jalaigaon ,Kokrajar Dist Assam, Raj Subba resident of Bihumari, Sonitpur Dist, Assam and Racho Ticho , resident of Hapoli, District L/Subansiri . and Seized 137.5 grams of heroin before it could be sold out.

Earlier, Banderdewa Police team has also arrested one peddler namely Binbi Ligo resident of West Siang Dist. And seized 29.1Gms of suspected heroin.

On 24/3/23 Team of Chimpu PS have arrested one peddler namely Jakla Boro, resident of Gohpur Assam, and seized 26.93 GMs of heroin from his pocession.

On 31/3/23, Nirjuli PS team arrested two drug peddlers namely, John Tawe, resident of Tawe PWD colony Seijosa, Pakke Kesang, and Dependra Singh Shekawat resident of A sector Naharlagun and from their possession seized 18.9 grams of heroin.

Meanwhile, SP Jimmy Chiram appreciated the work done by the police team from Naharlagun PS, along with the effort of team of OCs of Itanagar, Chimpu, Papu Hills, Nirjuli and Banderdewa.

Further, close supervision by SDPO Naharlagun ASP Dekio Gumja, SDPO Itanagar ASP Kamdam Sikom, Anti Drug Squad head DySP K Dirchi under close supervision of Addl SP Capital Thutan Jamba has been key in these operations.