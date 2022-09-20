ADVERTISMENT
Lumpy Skin Disease: BJP Protest Over Cattle Deaths in Rajasthan’s Jaipur

The viral disease has hit milk collection in Jaipur. This has consequentially drove the prices of sweets higher up in the state.

September 20, 2022
JAIPUR– Streets in Japiur on Tuesday saw massive protests carried out by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over the rising cases of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the worst hit state of Rajasthan. Pushkar BJP MLA Suresh Rawat also reached the Rajasthan Assembly along with a cow on Monday.

A massive demonstration broke out in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Tuesday after large number of deaths linked to lumpy skin disease among cattle were reported. A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed the BJP workers clashing with cops in the capital city of the state ruled by the Congress.

Visuals also showed state BJP chief Satish Poonia climbing over barricades amid a stand-off with cops. The workers protested against the Ashok Gehlot government over the tackling of the issue.

On 19 September, Rajasthan Chief Minister took note of the issue and said that the addressal of the lumpy disease is the state government’s priority however the vaccines for the same would be given by the Centre.

Addressing the seriousness of the spread, CM Gehlot has said that the vaccines for the viral disease have to be given by the Centre. “I called a meeting on August 15 regarding lumpy skin disease and called the leaders of the opposition, talked to everyone, talked to the religious leaders, our priority is how to save the lives of cows from lumpy skin disease, but the central government will give the vaccines and medicines,” tweeted Gehlot.

The viral disease has hit milk collection in Jaipur. This has consequentially drove the prices of sweets higher up in the state. According to Jaipur Dairy Federation, the biggest milk cooperative in the state, milk collection is down by 15-18 per cent, though there has so far been no disruption in supply.

Lumpy disease is a viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever and nodules on the skin and can lead to the death of the cattle.

The disease had been ravaging cattle across the country with cows from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab dying in large numbers.

September 20, 2022
