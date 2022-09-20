Arunachal: Union MoS inspected various projects at Namsai

NAMSAI– On his 3 day visit to Namsai District, Union Minister of State for Coperation & Development of North East Region B. L Verma inspected the Integrated Water Supply project at Marua, Chongkham and took stock of the unit to ensure that its benefit is reaching all sections of the society.

Completed Indoor Stadium executed under Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) was then inspected, furthermore, the proposed site for outdoor stadium and CT Scan unit installed at District Hospital Namsai under NESIDS was also inspected.

The minister graced the inauguration programme of Scientific Fish & Meat Market constructed under CM’s District Innovation and Challenge Fund at Old Market, Namsai. The market will facilitate retail selling of fish and meat to buyers across the district.

He lauded the team for meeting targets and said that under the abled guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is gearing towards unprecedented growth in terms of infrastructure development and he is committed to giving opportunities to sports enthusiast.

MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang Smti. Jummum Ete Deori, ZPC, Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, DC, SP ADC and District Head of departments accompanied the Hon’ble MoS.