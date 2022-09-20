ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Union MoS inspected various projects at Namsai

September 20, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Union MoS inspected various projects at Namsai

NAMSAI–  On his 3 day visit to Namsai District, Union Minister of State for Coperation & Development of North East Region B. L Verma inspected the Integrated Water Supply project at Marua, Chongkham and took stock of the unit to ensure that its benefit is reaching all sections of the society.

Completed Indoor Stadium executed under Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) was then inspected, furthermore, the proposed site for outdoor stadium and CT Scan unit installed at District Hospital Namsai under NESIDS was also inspected.

Arunachal: Union MoS inspected various projects at Namsai

The minister graced the inauguration programme of Scientific Fish & Meat Market constructed under CM’s District Innovation and Challenge Fund at Old Market, Namsai. The market will facilitate retail selling of fish and meat to buyers across the district.

Related Articles

He lauded the team for meeting targets and said that under the abled guidance of our  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is gearing towards unprecedented growth in terms of infrastructure development and he is committed to giving opportunities to sports enthusiast.

MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang Smti. Jummum Ete Deori, ZPC, Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, DC, SP ADC and District Head of departments accompanied the Hon’ble MoS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
September 20, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pistana gets a new Panchayat Bhawan

Arunachal: Pistana gets a new Panchayat Bhawan

September 17, 2022
Arunachal: APYC observes National Unemployment Day

Arunachal: APYC observes National Unemployment Day

September 17, 2022
Arunachal: govt will not tolerate any kind of corruption says CM

Arunachal: govt will not tolerate any kind of corruption, says CM

September 16, 2022
AAPASHA & FWU conducts 1st ever coordination meeting, demands for redressing the grievances of ASHA and AF workers

AAPASHA & FWU conducts 1st ever coordination meeting, demands for redressing the grievances of ASHA and AF workers

September 16, 2022
Arunachal: New building of Faculty of Law, RGU inaugurated

Arunachal: New building of Faculty of Law, RGU inaugurated

September 16, 2022
Arunachal: All decks cleared for setting up Kendriya Vidyalaya at Dillopolyang

Arunachal: All decks cleared for setting up Kendriya Vidyalaya at Dillopolyang

September 16, 2022
Rahul Gandhi doesn't have in-depth knowledge about Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

Rahul Gandhi doesn’t have in-depth knowledge about Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

September 15, 2022
Arunachal: Whereabouts Tapi Mra & Niku Dao still unknown

Arunachal: Whereabouts Tapi Mra & Niku Dao still unknown

September 15, 2022
Arunachal: Ziro launches PM’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

Arunachal: Ziro launches PM’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

September 15, 2022
Arunachal: Ering inaugurates PM SVANidhi camp at Ruksin

Arunachal: Ering inaugurates PM SVANidhi camp at Ruksin

September 15, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button