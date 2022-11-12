Arunachal: 22nd Ziro Bird Walk held

ZIRO- The 22nd Ziro Bird Walk was conducted this morning at Pigey Aji at Ziro by the Arunachal Birding Club, Ziro Birding Club, NgunuZiro and Dutta Pyaping Conservation Club. The event was dedicated to the memory of Jambey Tashi, former MLA of Lungla, who left for his heavenly abode recently and who was an ardent proponent of conservation.

The main objective of the walk was to document the winter migratory birds that have started coming to Ziro these days.

In the two hours walk in the paddy fields of Pigey, eight species of migratory birds were documented. Important among them were Northern Lapwing and Grey-headed Lapwing .

A total of 28 winter migratory birds have been documented at Ziro till now, significant species being Mandarin Duck, Northern Lapwing, Black-headed Gull and Black-legged Kittiwake.

Bamin Nime, Deputy Commissioner, who also participated in the walk, urged the members of the NGOs and the youth volunteers to inform any hunting activity to the appropriate authority. He commended the organizers for consistently carrying out the event over the years.

Millo Tassar, Divisional Forest Officer, Hapoli Forest Division said that conservation activities are for the benefit of all and urged everybody to assist the Wildlife Department in their efforts.

He expressed concern over the snares to trap birds in the paddy fields and occasional hunting still persisting despite so much awareness campaigns.

Diibo North Zilla Parishad Member, Koj Yana who supported the walk thanked the organizers for such initiative and assured her continued support.

It may be mentioned that Ziro Bird Walk was started in October 2019 and is conducted regularly since then. The birds documented in the walk have been brought out in a book entitled “Pictorial Books of Birds of Ziro” which was released in the last Dree Festival at Ziro.