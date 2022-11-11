Arunachal: Chowna Mein exhorted TKSC to work for the upliftment of the society

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein exhorted the Tai-Khamti Singpho Council (TKSC), the apex organization of Tai-Khamti Singpho Communities to work for the upliftment of the society.

While attending the Vth Convention of the Tai Khamti Singpho Council as the Chief Guest, he said that the two communities, Tai and Singpho are inseparable parts and they are the both sides of the same coin which works in cooperation all the time.

Lauding the TKSC for democratically electing the new executive members with equal representation of both the communities in the Council for the first time in its 57 years of journey, he said, it will pave a new era for the development of both the communities.

He further lauded them for forming Youth and Women Wing in the Council for the first time saying that both the wings have very important role to play in the society and must actively participate for the welfare of women and the youths.

He said, “our society is badly affected by the drug menace which needs to be curbed with active involvement of every section of the society”. He called upon the elders of the society to guide the youths in right path and keep them engaged in fruitful works.

He further exhorted the new executive members to draw a developmental agenda for the council to achieve. He said to support the Council in its welfare activities for the upliftment of the society and for every good cause.

MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom said, “Tai Khamti and Singpho communities are the only two communities in the State which share one common organization living peacefully for ages together”. He said that we are an example for other communities in the State. He further exhorted the community leaders to guide and take the community forward.

On the occasion, Former Minister – C C Singpho, DC Namsai – C R Khampa, Outgoing President and secretary of TKSC, President of All Tai-Khamti Singpho Students Union, President of Singpho Development Council, President of Tai-Khamti Development Society, Khamti Chiefs, Chairman of Convention Organizing Committee and others also spoke.

It was informed that all the executive members of TKSC were elected unopposed and they were administered oath of allegiance by the outgoing President of TKSC, Chau Khamsen Namchoom.

The new executive members of TKSC are President – Shri Phup Yong Singpho, Vice President (Singpho) – Innem Gam Singpho and Vice-President (Khamti) – Jenia Namchoom and Secretary (Administration & Co-ordination) – Chowthan Singpho.

On the occasion, a documentary on the journey of TKSC was shown and a TKSC souvenir was also released.