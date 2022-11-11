ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 14 shops gutted after fire breaks out at Namsai

November 11, 2022
NAMSAI-  Around 14 shops were gutted down to ashes in a fire that broke out at 2nd Mile Namsai on Friday. Several LPG cylinders exploded which added to increase in blazes and spreading of fire.

Several firefighters were pressed to the service to douse the fire. Two fire tenders from Namsai Fire station, 1 from Tezu and 1 from Doomdooma Fire stations were called in to augment dousing of fire.

Furthermore, Personnel from 186 Bn CRPF also rendered their services to avert any further mishap. No casualties were reported. The cause of fire could not be ascertained.

Loss assessment was carried out by the Department of Disaster Management and immediate relief were provided to the fire victims.

