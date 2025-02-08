Arunachal Bullet Club Riders Return After Historic Ride to BOBMC Rider Mania 2025

ITANAGAR- Fifty riders from the Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC) and other clubs have returned to Arunachal Pradesh on 6th January 2025 after an historic ride to Brotherhood of Bulleteers Motorcycling Consortium (BOBMC) Rider Mania (RM) 2025, held at Dhordo, Gujarat, from 31 January to 2 February 2025. The riders from Arunachal proudly showcased the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh during the event, promoting cultural exchange and tourism of the state.

Techi Tufan, the Chief of ABC informed that riders started their ride from Kaho, the eastern most village of India in Arunachal Pradesh on 18 January 2025 which was flagged off by Brigadier Jaspreet Singh of the 16 Bihar Regiment from Kaho.

After reaching Itanagar, additional riders joined the convoy, which was flagged off by Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner, Talo Potom, on 22 January 2025. Riders from Siang Chapter, Roing, Longding, Shillong, Tinsukia, Ziro, and other locations joined the convoy at Bongaigaon, Assam, before proceeding towards Gujarat.

Tanung Jamoh, the moderator of the Federation of Arunachal Riders (FAR), which is a federation of nine motorcycling clubs of the state informed that a collective of nine motorcycling clubs from the state—the event marked a historic milestone. Riders charted a new cross-country route from Kaho the eastern most village to Koteshwar, the westernmost part at Gujarat, covering over 4,000 kilometers, connecting the easternmost and westernmost points of India.

Riders from various clubs included Royal Riders of Arunachal, The Head Hunters, Decant Souls, Buffaloes Trail, Royal Siang Riders, 30 Degree North, The Running Wolves and The Gliding Piranas united under the Arunachal Bullet Club banner for this momentous journey.

Among the most inspiring stories from the ride was the participation of women riders, who braved over 4,000 kilometers across 12 days. Rakhe Agam, fondly known as the “Iron Lady” within the riding fraternity, shared her excitement about the experience.

“We were apprehensive about road conditions and our health, but we overcame every challenge to reach the westernmost point of India. We stood shoulder to shoulder with our male counterparts and proved that we are the tough daughters of Arunachal Pradesh,” she said.

Agam excitedly added, “As the Coordinator of Lady Riders, I take immense pride in announcing that Nang Suwanna Longkieng and Jennifer Yaro secured first and third place, respectively, in the women’s dirt race.”

Although ABC had set out to secure the bid to host the next BOBMC Rider Mania 2026, Vice Chief (Admin) Sanjay Nath expressed disappointment that their efforts fell short this year.

“We went with high hopes, but unfortunately, we weren’t successful this time. However, this is not the end. We will keep riding, keep trying and one day, ABC will rightfully host BOBMC RM,” he affirmed.