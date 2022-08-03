Arunachal: State Level Workshop on ‘Silk Samagra-2’ held at Namsai

NAMSAI- A State Level Workshop on implementation of central sector scheme “Silk Samagra-2” was organised by Directorate of Sericulture, Department of Textile & Handicrafts at Multipurpose Cultural Hall, Namsai.

MLA, Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom graced the event as Chief guest. He expressed his contentment on dignitaries and technical experts of Central Silk Board and various other institutions participating in the State level workshop being organsied at Namsai.

He pointed out that since the inception of vision Atma Nirbhar Bharat in our state, various sectors such as Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary etc. has improved and Sericulture is the only sector which requires exploring and ushering in more development. He said that the inhabitants of the state have been traditionally rearing Eri and Muga Silkworm and added that these traditional farmers require assistance with provision of forward and backward linkages to make the sector tecnically sound for generating better economy.

He urged the State officials to take complete note of Silk Samagra-II and apprised that the state government have many activities aimed at promoting Sericulture to improve farmers income. He then listed some issues such as lack of market availability, regulated pricing, lack of awareness that needed to be pondered upon for a way forward and requested the resource persons to address these issues and provide alternatives on how to go about it.

he went on to say that, “Namsai is an aspirational district, while we are constantly learning from other districts, the development happening in Namsai percolates down to other districts, therefore handholding of farmers from top to bottom is of utmost necessity for development of all involved”. Concludingly, he urged the farmer participants of the workshop to take best advantage of the opportunity to clear up all queries and issues faced in the field.

R.K Sinha, Deputy Sec. CSB, Banglore gave a brief introduction about the the Silk Samagra-2 scheme. He informed that the second Silk Samagra Scheme is a restructured Central Sector scheme launched this year and will primarily address the loopholes in the first Silk Samagra Scheme.

The Silk Samagra-II scheme consists of various components and sub-component under mulberry, Vanya and Post-Cocoon Sector. The programme synergizes the efforts of State Government and other implementing agencies to improve the quality, productivity and production of raw silk, besides generating employment opportunities, particularly in the rural areas.

He emphasized the need of convergence among different departments like Department of Forest, Department of Textiles and Central Silk Board to bring the development initiatives in a workable model while targeting the livelihood generation of stakeholders.

Haj Doding, Director, Textile & Handicraft in his welcome address mentioned that this state level workshop can be marked as a new beginning for the silk sector in the state with an aim to improve the traditional Sericulture sector to increase farmers income. He added that the state level workshop was organised with the aim of helping to realise this objective.

J.C Deka, Jt. Sec. RO, Guwahati spoke on the importance of Sericulture in Arunachal Pradesh and said that if the state, especially the farmers were to wholly focus and work on Sericulture, Arunachal would have a huge potential and more recognised with regard to silk products. If properly utilised and managed, it could help solve the unemployment problems in the state and increase source of income for all concerned.

This was followed by a technical session with presentation of power point by resource persons of sericulture department covering different aspects and prospects of sericulture, detailed account of Silk Samagra-II scheme, new technologies related to geo tagging and mobile app demonstration.

Experiences on silk rearing and success stories were also shared by resource persons.

The workshop was also attended by ZPC, Namsai, Deputy Commissioner Namsai, Director Textile & Handicrafts GoAP, Director Sericulture, Resourse Persons, All District HoDs, farmers of different districts.