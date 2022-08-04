Arunachal: Azad Tapak wins 1st ever Mr Lu:tor 2022

PASIGHAT- (By Maksam Tayeng ) – The grand finale of 1st ever Adi male pageant Mr. LU:TOR was held at Jawaharlal Nehru College ground, Pasighat on Monday evening amidst a large crowd of public and the title of Mr. Lu:tor was won by Azad Tapak, a PG student from Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, Itanagar and hails from Parong village under Boleng Sub-Division in Siang district.

Lu:tor is synonymous with Etor festival of the Adi community which is basically a festival dedicated to male folks of Adi tribe and ‘Delong’ is traditionally performed by menfolk during the festival is the attraction of the Etor festival like that of Ponung performed by womenfolk during Solung festival which is dedicated for female folks.

In the grand finale, Ogam Mengu, ZPM Bogong-II, Tajom Tasung, General Secretary, CDYPK and former President IFSCAP and Narmi Darang, Cultural Secretary, ABKYW East Siang Unit attended as Chief Guest, Guest of honour and special guest respectively, informed organizing committee of Mr. Lu:tor.

In total 20 participants drawn from all Adi inhabited districts of the state were shortlisted for the grand finale. Mr. Azad Tapak a postgraduate in English literature from RGU was crowned Mr. LU:TOR 2022, while the 1st and 2nd runners-up were won by Kalom Jamoh and Tonnong Ering respectively. The winners walked away with cash awards, certificates and mementos along with the golden opportunity to be the brand ambassador of Etor festival of the Adi community for the year 2022-23 in all Adi inhabited areas.

The finale was also attended by the reigning Mr. Arunachal, Minjom Padu, former Miss Arunachal 2020, Tokmem Mengu, reigning Arunachal Idol, Obom Tangu, former Arunachal Idol, Alar Dupak, Bam Tayeng and Anamika winner Nyonyok Talom. They also walked the ramp and made stage performances to the applause of jam-packed audience. The panel of judges included eminent persons in the field of art and culture, entrepreneurs and celebrities. The specialty of the pageant was the introduction of a topic on history which foraged the budding contestants a journey into the mosaic of their rich cultural heritage and the very history of their origin, informed the organizing committee, Chairperson, Oyi Jamoh.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the organizing committee, Ms Jamoh has expressed her happiness over the overwhelming response of the people and said that the idea of organizing the male pageant ‘Mr. Lu:tor’ like the usual one organized for female counterparts ‘Miss Lu:ne’ was a long felt dream. “Having successfully conducted the Mr. Lu:tor now the male counterparts can also feel equally responsible towards preservation and promotion of the rich cultural heritage and at the same time be prepared for challenges of life ahead with the newly achieved confidence and exposure”, added Ms Jamoh.

The other sub-title/contest winners are, Mr. Popular- Aker Pigyor, Best costume- Lenmin Borang, Mr. Fit- Kalom Borang, Best walk- Kamin Takuk, Mr. Trendy- Tonnong David Padung, Mr. Congeniality- Mingkeng Tasing, Best personality- Azad Tapak, Mr. Photogenic- Kalom Jamoh, Best talent- Gumin Panggeng, Mr. Active- Kabom Ratan.