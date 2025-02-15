Weather Forecast : Isolated Snowfall to Pelt Arunachal Pradesh over the next five days

Weather Forecast – Isolated to scattered snowfall and rainfall are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

A trough extending across Northeastern India is expected to bring persistent snowfall to Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim over the next five days.

Additionally, isolated rain is expected over Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands.

Region Rainfall/Snowfall Prediction Period Arunachal Pradesh Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall Feb 15-20 Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura Isolated to scattered light rainfall Next 7 days Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim Isolated to scattered light rainfall Next 7 days

Meanwhile, snowfall in the Western Himalayan Region is likely to ease on Monday but will resume from Tuesday due to an approaching Western Disturbance. The Punjab Plains may also experience rainfall on Wednesday.

Maximum temperatures will remain above normal across northwestern India, while staying normal or below normal in the northeast until Monday. Northern Karnataka and western Andhra Pradesh are likely to see maximum temperatures of 35°C or higher in the coming days.

Overnight minimum temperatures will be above normal across much of the country, with Rajasthan and adjoining regions experiencing temperatures 4°C to 8°C above normal for the next five days.