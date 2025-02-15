ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Weather Forecast : Isolated Snowfall to Pelt Arunachal Pradesh over the next five days

Additionally, isolated rain is expected over Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands.

Last Updated: February 15, 2025
AI IMAGE
AI IMAGE

Weather Forecast –   Isolated to scattered snowfall and rainfall are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

A trough extending across Northeastern India is expected to bring persistent snowfall to Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim over the next five days.

Additionally, isolated rain is expected over Assam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands.

RegionRainfall/Snowfall PredictionPeriod
Arunachal PradeshScattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfallFeb 15-20
Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, TripuraIsolated to scattered light rainfallNext 7 days
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & SikkimIsolated to scattered light rainfallNext 7 days

Meanwhile, snowfall in the Western Himalayan Region is likely to ease on Monday but will resume from Tuesday due to an approaching Western Disturbance. The Punjab Plains may also experience rainfall on Wednesday.

Maximum temperatures will remain above normal across northwestern India, while staying normal or below normal in the northeast until Monday. Northern Karnataka and western Andhra Pradesh are likely to see maximum temperatures of 35°C or higher in the coming days.

Overnight minimum temperatures will be above normal across much of the country, with Rajasthan and adjoining regions experiencing temperatures 4°C to 8°C above normal for the next five days.

 

