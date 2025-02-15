Arunachal: RGU UNIFEST 2025 Set to Celebrate Diversity and Honor Arunachal’s Unsung Heroes

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) is set to celebrate the 22nd edition of UNIFEST from February 17 to 19, 2025, under the theme “University with Diversity”. The festival aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and diversity within the university, bringing students studying from all corners of the state together through a series of vibrant competitions and performances.

The inaugural day of the festival will be graced by Chief Guest Mr. Tapir Gao, MP Arunachal East, Guest of Honor, Mr. Toko Tatung, Honourable MLA 16-Yachuli and Special Guest Mr. Nabam Gandhi, Vice-President (Protocol) AAPSU.

Also Read- Itanagar Police Solve Theft Case, Recover Stolen Ornaments Worth Rs 10.5 Lakh

This year’s edition will feature a special tribute to Arunachal Pradesh’s unsung heroes, recognizing their contributions to the fight against British rule in NEFA. In their honor, the four competing houses have been named after Tagi Raja, Matmur Jamoh, Langha Pooja, and Khunjing Wangham.

The festival has already begun with students engaging in various sports and literary contests, setting the stage for the main event. UNIFEST 2025 will showcase an array of competitions, including dance, music, pageantry, writing, athletics, drama, and cosplay.

Also Read- Charge Sheet Filed in St Alphonso School Water Tank Collapse Case

With a mix of tradition and contemporary talent, the 22nd edition of UNIFEST is poised to be an unforgettable three-day event.