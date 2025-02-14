Arunachal: Charge Sheet Filed in St Alphonso School Water Tank Collapse Case

ITANAGAR- Naharlagun police filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Yupia in St Alphonso School Water Tank Collapse Case. Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

On 14.12.2024, a written FIR was received from a complainant regarding the collapse of a water tank at St. Alphonso School, Naharlagun which occurred on 14.12.2024 at around 9:00 AM.

The incident resulted in the tragic deaths of three students and caused severe injuries to two others. Consequently, a case was registered at Naharlagun Police Station vide No. 154/2024 U/S 105/106(1)/3(5) BNS, dated 14.12.2024.

On 14.12.2024, five individuals were arrested namely Kapa Rai (46 years), owner of the school building, Shaji Cherian (51 years) Principal, Gaurav Gogoi (24 years) warden, Dicky Kumar Das (24 years), warden and Kaushik Chetry (22 years) Warden. Further investigation led to the arrest of one more accused Kurian Pallikunnel John (64 years), Vice Principal on 27.12.2024 from Guwahati, Assam.

After completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was filed on 13.02.2025 before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Yupia against the alleged accused Shaji Cherian (Principal), Kurian Pallikunnel John (Vice Principal) and Kapa Rai (Building Owner). The charge sheet was submitted under Sections 105/106(1)/125(b)/3(5) BNS.

The involvement of the three hostel wardens namely Gaurav Gogoi, Dicky Kumar Das and Kaushik Chetry could not be established as their role was limited to escorting hostel students to their classrooms by 08:30 AM.

After completing their assigned duties, they engaged in other activities. Therefore, their names have been dropped from the charge sheet.