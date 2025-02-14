Arunachal: RIWATCH Releases ‘Singpho Folksongs’ at the 41st Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi 2025

CHOWKHAM- The RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) released a bilingual book titled Singpho Folksongs during the 41st Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi celebrations. The book was officially released by Balo Raja, Minister for Urban Development and Land Management, in the esteemed presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Jekke Tako, MLA and Advisor for Power (Electrical).

Compiled by Dr. Vilhousienuo Neli, Singpho Folksongs is a significant effort in preserving the rich oral traditions of the Singpho community. The book features a collection of traditional folksongs such as Mam Htu Saiwa, Mang Shyup, Shayaw Goi, and Ngwi Sarin and many more, presented in the native Singpho language alongside English translations. This initiative aims to document and safeguard the poetic expressions of the Singpho language, ensuring their continuity for future generations.

During the event, the Executive Director of RIWATCH Vijay Swami expressed his admiration for the vibrant cultural heritage showcased by the Singpho community. He emphasized the crucial role of mother languages in preserving cultural identity and highlighted the need to integrate indigenous languages and traditions into the academic curriculum. He stressed that only by bringing our mother tongues to the forefront of education can we effectively pass on our heritage to future generations.

Balo Raja, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest in his address, while commending the Singpho community for its efforts in preserving and showcasing its rich traditions also acknowledged the invaluable role of the mother language in safeguarding cultural heritage and lauded RIWATCH for its initiative in promoting linguistic awareness and preservation.

Jekke Tako, MLA, extended his appreciation to RIWATCH for documenting the Singpho folksongs in written form, recognizing it as a crucial step toward cultural preservation. He urged the community to document other aspects of their heritage as well, ensuring a comprehensive record for future generations. He further said that we are fortunate to still speak our native language and encouraged the community to be trailblazers in preserving and promoting its culture.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, the Chief Patron of the event, in his address reminisced about his long-standing association with RIWATCH and praised the relentless efforts of Vijay Swami and his team in preserving indigenous languages and cultures. While congratulating the team on the release of the Singpho folksong book, he emphasized that such a book would not be possible without meticulous research.

He highlighted the importance of research institutes like RIWATCH, stressing that they should be protected and that young scholars should be encouraged to take up research-driven initiatives for cultural preservation. He advocated for strengthening research institutions like RIWATCH and that greater emphasis should be placed on the Research and Development Department, strengthening it to promote research and support scholars in their pursuit across various fields.

Also present in the program were Dr. Toko Lakshmi Balo, Dy. Director DHS, Kamlung Mosang, MLA, Advisor to CM, Mutchu Mithi, MLA Advisor Home & Education, Mohesh Chai, MLA Advisor Health & Family Welfare, Punyu Apum, MLA Dumbuk, Nikh Kamin, MLA Bordumsa, Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Advisor Youth & Sports Affairs RWD and Padmashree Dr. Rajni Kant.

The release of Singpho Folksongs marks a milestone in the ongoing efforts of RIWATCH Centre for mother languages (RCML) to document, preserve, and promote the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of the Singpho community.