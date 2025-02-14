Arunachal: 12 hours Pasighat bandh called by ABSU passes off peacefully

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The 12 hours Pasighat bandh called by All Bogong Students’ Union (ABSU) here in Pasighat, the District HQ of East Siang District today passed off peacefully with closure of markets, government offices and institutions despite of district administration declaring the bandh illegal and directing all the government offices and institution to remain opened.

The markets were all closed and roads were empty of any vehicle movement. Barring few government offices including office of the Dy. Commissioner and Supt. of Police, East Siang District which were seen opened, but employees’ attendance in the offices were almost nil.

The members of ABSU and its supporters from the Bogong area were all seen stationed and camped in the various locations of the town/city to ensure the success of the bandh call. However police forces were also seen deployed in all the vulnerable pockets to ensure no destruction of public properties by the bandh callers.

Speaking to the media from Radio station char-ali near DC/SP office, ABSU President, Siang Moyong said that the band call was successful and extended the union’s thankfulness to the general public of Pasighat and Bogong Banggo for the huge cooperation in making the bandh call successful.

“We have been demanding the district administration and the state government to fulfill our basic and legitimate demands since last year, but the district administration didn’t budge which led to the enforcement of a 12 hours bandh in Pasighat. If the government fails to fulfill our pending demands, we will go ahead with the second phase of Pasighat bandh next time with a 24 hours bandh call”, added Siang Moyong.

ABSU President, Moyong also said that, the Bogong Banggo has been the land donors of Pasighat since the NEFA and British days, but several plots of lands under government custody are now being illegally encroached by the government officers and public despite of eviction orders from the district administration time to time.

So now we want all those illegal encroachments to be removed. However, the Balek road maintenance concern has been clarified by the Pasighat East MLA, Tapi Darang stating funds for the renovation/reconstruction have already been sanctioned by the government.

The main demands of ABSU includes renaming of Govt. GNM School of Nursing as Lt. Tagoli Jamoh Memorial School of Nursing, Govt. Polytechnic college as Lt. Kuttik Moyong Memorial Polytechnic college, inclusion of Bogong Banggo Kebang member in District Land Allotment Committee, newly constructed 3 buildings at Pasighat Market to remain under local fund with inclusion of BBK member in allotment of the same and immediate eviction of illegal encroachments at GTC Secondary school, Upper Primary School Paglek and IGJ Govt. Hr. Sec. School Pasighat, informed Siang Moyong.

ABSU Gen. Secy. Gambo Tamin has also strongly appealed the district administration and the government to pay heed to their genuine demands while respecting the sentiments of the Bogong Banggo villages and its people who have donated lands for the establishment of Pasighat, the district HQ of East Siang District which is also the oldest town of the state. Earlier in the morning, Gambo Tamin led a team of ABSU which had a minor confrontation with the police while ABSU members marching toward the DC/SP office after their general meeting at the Mirku Sec. School field.