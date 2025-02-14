ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal; NBK extends their thanks to Ojing Tasing for the rapid development in Nugong Banggo area

Last Updated: February 14, 2025
PASIGHAT  ( By Maksam Tayeng )-  In a press statement issued by Nugong Banggo Kebang General Secretary, Shaini Taki, the President of Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK), Tanyong Taloh has expressed his sincere appreciation for the commendable development initiatives undertaken by Ojing Tasing, Minister RD and Panchayati Raj.

Since being elected as an MLA in the last election, Tasing has significantly contributed to the development of the Nugong Banggo area, the release added.

For instance, one of the long-pending projects, the construction of a crucial bridge over the Siang River in Nugong Banggo has been successfully completed. Furthermore, another major infrastructure project, the Kammuk Bridge, connecting Boleng to Rasing village has already been sanctioned and is set to commence soon. Additionally, the double-lane link road from Boleng town to Kammuk Bridge is expected to begin construction shortly, informed Shaini Taki from NBK.

The necessary traditional ritual (Kohon Peleng) has already been successfully performed to mark the commencement of work. Once this link road is completed, the construction of Kammuk Bridge will progress rapidly, as the transportation of materials will become more efficient.

In light of these remarkable efforts, the President of NBK, Tanyong Taloh has wholeheartedly applauded and extended his gratitude to Ojing Tasing for his dedication and commitment to the development of the region under 35th Pangin-Boleng Assembly Constituency.

