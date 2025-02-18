ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NAKSHA, a pilot programme for Land Records Modernization launched in Namsai

The program was launched at the DC's Conference Hall wherein ZPC Namsai, Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, graced as the Chief Guest.

February 18, 2025
Arunachal: NAKSHA, a pilot programme for Land Records Modernization launched in Namsai

NAMSAI- NAKSHA (National Geospatial Knowledge-based land Survey of Urban Habitations), a pilot programme of Department of Land Resources under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) has been launched in Namsai.

The program was launched at the DC’s Conference Hall wherein ZPC Namsai, Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, graced as the Chief Guest.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa, Director (Survey of India) Shillong R.K. Srivastava, SP Namsai, ADC-cum-Estate Officer, various Heads of Departments, and representatives from Namsai Township colonies.

NAKSHA, a one-year pilot program spanning 26 states and 3 Union Territories has selected 152 cities, with Namsai being the lone district selected from the state.

At national level  the programme is launched by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, GoI today on 18TH February, 2025 at Raisen, Madhya Pradesh

The NAKSHA program aims to create a comprehensive and accurate geospatial database for urban land records.

In collaboration with Survey of India, the program will utilize drone-based aerial surveys, field surveys and ground truthing to map Namsai township.

The program is expected to facilitate improved urban planning, disaster management planning, change in detection in built up areas, land acquisition ease for development and re-development and modernisation of land records for ease of doing business.

During the launch event, Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, ZPC emphasised the importance of public and stakeholder’s cooperation for successful implementation of NAKSHA in Namsai township.

A NAKSHA booklet, flyers and video of NAKSHA were released in the launch event along with a Drone demonstration by the Survey of India team.

