Arunachal: Governor reviews TCL security scenario

KHONSA- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) reviewed the security scenario of the Tirap, Changlang and Longding District with the security agencies at Khonsa, Tirap District on 17th February 2025. He said that for the development and progress of the people and the State, a secure environment is paramount.

Highlighting the strategic importance of border security, he stated that every possible measure must be taken to safeguard the nation’s interests and ensure the well-being of those residing in border areas. He asserted that no external interference will be tolerated.

Also Read- IMD Rain Alert : There will be heavy rain in Northeast states

The Governor reaffirmed the commitment to protecting citizens from outside influence and intimidation, warning anti-national elements of severe consequences.

He also urged security forces to strengthen ties with villagers in remote border areas and extend support for their essential needs through Sadbhavana projects, fostering trust and cooperation.

Also Read- Rajiv Gandhi University Completes Rural Immersion Camp, 2025

Director General of Police Anand Mohan, Inspector General of Police, TCL, P.N. Khrimey, Commander 25 Sector, Assam Rifles, Brig. Sarabjeet Singh, Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, Superintendents of Police of Tirap, Changlang and Longding, representatives from Border Roads Organization, Central Reserve Police Forces and Assam Rifles participated in the meeting.

Tirap SP Singjatla Singpho presented a PowerPoint presentation on security in the TCL region.